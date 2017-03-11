Snow expected by 3 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte

Charlotte can still expect an inch of snow from a wintry system that will start as rain late Saturday before turning into snowfall from about 3 to 8 a.m. Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Saturday afternoon.
City crews are expected to begin salting streets Saturday night, although NWS meterologist Scott Krentz said total snowfall is expected to be light. Crews will focus on bridges, culverts and hospital entrances.
A 10:15 AM Hazardous Weather Outlook update pic.twitter.com/E4zoJLqXD7— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 11, 2017
Charlotte’s forecasted snow is part of a winter weather system striking the East Coast this weekend, that could bring up to a foot of snow to Boone in the North Carolina mountains by late Monday. In Charlotte, subfreezing morning temperatures are expected through at least Friday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties west, north and northeast of Mecklenburg from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, meaning snow could make driving difficult.
Early Sunday could hit a low of 33 while morning temperatures could drop to 26 by early Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the NWS office in Greer, S.C..
“It’s what we call a cold air outbreak,” Krentz said.
American Airlines passengers traveling to, through and from Charlotte Douglas and other Carolinas airports this weekend may be able to change their trip with no change fee due to the wintry weather.
Delta is offering full refunds to flyers who wish to cancel their trips due to flight cancellations or 90-minute or more delays to any of 30 cities in the Northeast and Canada.
Old Man Winter still has his grip. Check out our travel options for the Northeast: https://t.co/kNkPUiCR67— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) March 10, 2017
In Charlotte, report icy roads to CharMeck 311 or 704-336-3200. Call 911 to report emergencies and wrecks.
