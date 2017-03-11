Wearing of the green at Whitewater Center race

It’s not easy being green and running a 5K.
But runners taking part Saturday in the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run at the U.S. National Whitewater Center had cups of green dye flung at them at the start and end of the race. The race began with a “leprechaun” on a bike blowing a long yellow horn and leading the way.
The run was part of Green River Revival festivities at the whitewater center. Live music, rafting, yoga, a corn hole tournament and the river turning green were also among the day’s activities.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
