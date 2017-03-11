Man wanted for arson in Caldwell County turns himself in

A man wanted in an arson case in Caldwell County turned himself in to deputies on Friday, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
WBTV reported that the man, Timothy Allen Harmon, claims the fire that began around 6 a.m. in the Oaktree Apartment complex in the Sawmills community Thursday was an accident, and started while he was arguing with another man.
Eight people escaped from the apartments, but the building was heavily damaged, WBTV reported. A warrant for Harmon’s arrest was issued.
Harmon was wanted on kidnapping and arson charges after the fire, and called into WBTV to declare he was turning himself in.
He faces a charge of first-degree arson, WBTV reported and is being held in Caldwell County jail under a $500,000 bond.
His first court appearance is on Monday.
