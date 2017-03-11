Police arrest two men wanted in robbery of uptown Charlotte Domino’s Pizza

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested two men Friday who were suspected of a February robbery of a Domino’s Pizza in uptown Charlotte.
Police said 18-year-old Daekwon Heckstall and 17-year-old Kashon Johnson entered the the Domino’s at 1428 E. Fourth St. around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 27, and robbed victims at gunpoint. The two fled the scene after one victim was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, police said.
Heckstall and Johnson were arrested by police in Shelby on March 9 on unrelated charges, and CMPD issued warrants for their arrest in relation to the Domino’s robbery while they were in custody of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. They face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in Charlotte.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
