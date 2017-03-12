Wet snow continues to fall in Charlotte Sunday morning

The first measurable March snowfall in eight years left generally an inch or two across the western Carolinas on Sunday morning.
The snow marks the beginning of a period of wintry weather that could prove to be damaging for the region’s agricultural interests.
With ground temperatures relatively warm following weeks of mild weather, much of the snow melted as it reached the surface Sunday morning. But reports of a coating of snow stretched from Hickory and Statesville south into York and Lancaster counties of South Carolina.
In the University area of Charlotte, wet snow continued to fall around 9:30 a.m. The snow was steady but not sticking to the roads, only grass and trees.
Only some dog walkers were out enjoying it in some parts of the area.
In the uptown area, snow was still falling steadily at 9 a.m., with about 1 1/2 inches of accumulation on yards, bushes and cars. Roads were wet but clear and while traffic was light, the few cars out were moving easily on Providence Road onto Morehead and into the center city.
Precipitation started as rain around 3 a.m. in Charlotte and changed to snow about an hour later. Snow was still falling at daybreak, but the temperature in Charlotte was 33 degrees.
Most stations near Charlotte were reporting temperatures around freezing at daybreak. Highway officials in both Carolinas reported major roads were wet in the Piedmont. Some slippery spots were reported in higher elevations of Cleveland, Burke and Catawba counties.
Data continues to suggest that spots most likely to see the higher end of that snow fall will be from about the 85 corridor south through South Carolina counties, and not the mountains, reported Observer news partner WBTV.
The National Weather Service said it expects the snow to end in Charlotte between 9 and 10 a.m. Skies will remain cloudy Sunday, but temperatures are forecast to climb into the low and mid 40s.
American Airlines passengers traveling to, through and from Charlotte Douglas and other Carolinas airports this weekend may be able to change their trip with no change fee due to the wintry weather.
Delta is offering full refunds to travelers who wish to cancel their trips due to flight cancellations or 90-minute or more delays to any of 30 cities in the Northeast and Canada.
Unusually cold weather will persist throughout the week, according to the weather service.
