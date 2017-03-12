Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

As debate swirls about diversity in North Carolina charter schools, Charlotte Lab School in uptown Charlotte has gotten special state permission to use socioeconomic status in its admission lottery to bring more balance.
About 350 Rocky River High students held a unity march outside the Mint Hill school Friday, continuing a third week of actions to support immigrants in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Students carrying flags and sporting gear from many nations, including Mexico, Honduras, Ethiopia and Cambodia, as well as a number of US flags, circled the building, led by the marching band.