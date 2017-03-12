Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

Snow is falling in Charlotte Sunday morning in the Freedom Park area and there is some accumulation on grass and trees. Video by Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Giving osprey an alternative

After encountering problems with osprey trying to nest on their water intake platform the City of Mooresville enlisted the help of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

Community

Tour de Food

Food tours are offered on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Plan to walk about 1.6 miles for sampling of tastes at a handful of downtown Davidson restaurants.

Local

Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

About 350 Rocky River High students held a unity march outside the Mint Hill school Friday, continuing a third week of actions to support immigrants in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Students carrying flags and sporting gear from many nations, including Mexico, Honduras, Ethiopia and Cambodia, as well as a number of US flags, circled the building, led by the marching band.

Editor's Choice Videos