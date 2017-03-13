No ice on roads Monday morning, but as for your windshield....

Little of Sunday’s melted snow is lingering as ice on roads Monday morning, but commuters may want to factor in cleaning off their windshields into the morning routine.
Temperatures that fell below freezing over night are likely to have put a nice coating on the car.
Things will warm up above freezing Monday, just in time for a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The high Monday will be near 43 degrees.
The chance of rain increases to 80 percent chance over night. The low will be 36 degrees.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments