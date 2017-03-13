Man with history of child sex offenses is convicted - yet again - of raping a girl

A Shelby man convicted three previous times of taking indecent liberties with a child has been sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl between, reports the Shelby Star.
Earl Wayne Queen Jr., 40, was just out of prison at the time of the incident in 2011. The girl was the child of a couple who took pity on Queen during the Christmas holidays, and allowed him to stay temporarily in their home, the Star reported.
He kept the child from reporting the rape for years by threatening to kill her parents, but four years later, she revealed the secret to a school counselor, the Star reported. The girl's parents were notified, and charges were filed against Queen, it was reported.
Given a chance to speak, Queen apologized, but the girl’s mother was overcome with emotion and left the courtroom, it was reported.
Queen is already serving time in prison for taking indecent liberties with a child out of Cleveland County, the Star said. He is registered sex offender with a history of sex crimes against children in Cleveland and Gaston counties. He has been convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 1994, 1995 and 2012, the Star reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments