Driver killed in York County crash, troopers say; unclear if weather a factor

The driver in a one-car crash in western York County died Sunday morning; it remains unclear if the winter weather had any role in the fatality.
The driver’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Hord Road in a rural area about a mile south of the town of Sharon, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The area is between McConnells and Sharon.
The driver of the 2006 Saturn was not wearing a seat belt, Hovis said.
The vehicle left the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, went into the ditch and then hit a tree, Hovis said.
York County received snow during the predawn hours until about 11 a.m., but troopers did not say if the weather had any role in the crash.
