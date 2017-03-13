Former Cabarrus resident charged with multiple counts of sexually assaulting minor

A month-long investigation by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Tennessee man on multiple child sexual assault charges.
Stephen Wayne Pigg, 49, was arrested near Chattanooga last month and was jailed in Cabarrus County this week. He is charged with eight different crimes, at least some involving a young relative – from statutory rape to first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is jailed on $750,500 bond.
Cabarrus detective Sgt. Kevin Pfister said the investigation that led to Pigg’s arrest began in January.
Public records indicate Pigg is a former resident of Midland, who had also lived in South Carolina. At the time of his arrest, Pigg had a home in Ooltewah, Tenn.
He was extradited Tuesday to Cabarrus County, where Pfister said the crimes occurred.
Pigg has a court date March 28.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
