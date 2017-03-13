Local

March 13, 2017 7:40 AM

Arrest made in east Charlotte shooting near 3900 block of The Plaza

By WBTV

An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left one person injured in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of The Plaza. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Christopher James Gomillion was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Medic took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center in unknown condition after the shooting.

Gomillion was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A possible motive has not been released.

