Sardis Road North at Monroe Road closed after man struck, killed Monday morning

A homeless man was struck and killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, forcing police to shut down Sardis Road North near Monroe Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it happened around 6:26 a.m. near the intersection of Sardis Road North near Monroe Road. Motorist were being asked to avoid the area during the investigation, which was during the height of morning rush hour.
Identities of those involved have not been released yet by police.
Sardis Rd. N. at Monroe Rd towards Sardis Rd will be closed for unknown amount of time due to investigation. Please avoid area.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 13, 2017
