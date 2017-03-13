Iredell County detective terminated following assault charges

A detective with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office was terminated Monday morning after being arrested on assault charges.
Deputies say detective Michael Dummett worked in the narcotics unit at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Dummett has also worked as a police officer in Salisbury and as the police chief in Stallings, where he was investigated on a complaint.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says they take the assault charges seriously and incidents like this will not be tolerated.
Details of the assault were not released.
Comments