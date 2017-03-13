Man sought for robbing Ballantyne area convenience store at gunpoint Friday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need help identifying a man wanted for robbing a Ballantyne-area convenience store early Friday.
Police say it happened at 12:13 a.m. Friday, when a white male pulled a gun and robbed the 7-Eleven at 10806 Providence Road.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, with a thin build, unshaven stubble and armed with an unknown handgun. It’s believed the man is responsible for the armed robbery of a store in Union County later that day.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
