Aghast Waffle House patrons say man exposed himself at the restaurant

Two women at a Waffle House in South Carolina got a side order of something they didn’t want Saturday, when a man exposed himself during their restaurant visit, reports TV station WSPA in Spartanburg, S.C.
It happened March 11 at the Waffle House on Boiling Springs Road in Spartanburg County, the station reported.
The suspect, Leo Xiong, 33, was arrested Saturday afternoon and is now charged with two counts of indecent exposure, according to the Spartanburg County Jail. Records show Xiong lives in Spartanburg.
Xiong is on the sex offender registry because of a 2014 conviction for indecent exposure, WSPA reported.
Fox Carolina reported he was arrested for trespassing last year, after staff at a Spartanburg church reported he had been seen on church property for several days.
