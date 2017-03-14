Belmont’s new Police Chief resigns after just over a year on the job

Belmont's police chief has resigned after just over a year on the job, reports the Gaston Gazette.
H.C. “Skip” Clark resigned Monday and city leaders have not started the search for a new chief, it was reported.
Assistant Police Chief Chad Hawkins will serve as interim chief. Hawkins has been with the town only five weeks, but he has a long history of law enforcement in Gaston County, City Manager Adrian Miller told the Gazette.
Clark’s hiring was controversial from the start. The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported in April that he wasn’t properly certified to be a law enforcement officer in North Carolina.
Belmont leaders say they knew that when they hired Clark in February of 2016. Clark worked as a police officer for 36 years in Georgia and Florida before retiring as chief of the Peachtree City, Georgia, force in 2014.
Since Clark waited for more than a year between jobs, North Carolina required him to take 600 hours of basic law enforcement training before he can wear a badge. The state Department of Justice said at the time that only about 10 of the 400 police departments in North Carolina have chiefs who are not sworn officers.
The Gazette reported Clark enrolled in night classes at Catawba Valley Community College, and the city agreed to foot the bill which costs around $1,000.
