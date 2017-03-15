Man wanted for robbing, kidnapping elderly people in Gaston County, say police

A man in Dallas is accused of robbing elderly people at gunpoint in two separate incidents within the past week, one resulting in a kidnapping.
Gaston County Police say 42-year-old Brian Thad Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly man in the 300 block of Rosewood Lane Extension at 8:55 p.m. last Tuesday. According to officers, Carver asked the man for help and was allowed to go into his home. Police say that is when Carver robbed the man at gunpoint.
Last Saturday, officers say Carver robbed and assaulted an elderly couple in the same way.
Police say Carver also asked the couple for help and was allowed into their home on Kiser Dairy Road at 7:30 p.m. Officers say Carver then stole the couple's cash and a 2003 Dodge Dakota.
Carver is facing multiple warrants of armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers want to remind residents to be cautious when allowing strangers into their homes.
Police say Carver might be armed. If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Gaston County police at 704-866-3320
Comments