Man wanted for attacking woman arrested following east Charlotte police chase

A man wanted for seriously injuring a woman was arrested following a short police chase in east Charlotte late Tuesday night.
Officers say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Maurice Donnell Foster around 11:38 p.m. on Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road, but say Foster failed to stop and eventually got stuck in some mud. That's when Foster attempted to run but was quickly caught.
A woman was in the car was interviewed and released. No one was injured in the incident.
Police say Foster entered a woman's home on E Todd Lane around 7:10 p.m. Monday and attacked her. The two reportedly knew each other.
The woman was seriously injured in the assault, which involved a cutting device, police say.
Following Tuesday night's chase, Foster went to Carolinas Medical Center as precaution after police say he admitted to eating illegal drugs. He faces charges for multiple traffic offenses and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Comments