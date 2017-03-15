Gallery: Experimental broadcast at Queens University

Andrew Au, director of community programs at Queens University talks with observers prior to a Facebook Live experimental broadcast at the school. Immediately after the broadcast Au was heard saying "That was intense,. That was crazy". The Knight School of Communication at Queens University used an advanced type of Facebook Live as an experiment as they broadcast a discussion of the connection between digital inclusion and economic mobility. An ephemeral studio was set up in a meeting room for the host, Bruce Clark, to guide the discussion between Patrick Graham, Ph.D, Kevin Dick, economic development director for the City of Charlotte and James Mitchell, a member of the Charlotte City Council on Wednesday, Mar.15, 2017.
An observer to an experimental Facebook Live broadcast is reflected in the doors of a makeshift studio at Queens University.
(L-R) Andrew Au, director of community programs at Queens University, prepares for an experimental Facebook Live broadcast while Bruce Clark, the host of the broadcast, asks a last minute question before going live.
Reflected in the glass doors, Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D, dean of the Knight School of Communication at Queens University, observer an experimental Facebook Live broadcast.
Queens University students worked three cameras during an experimental Facebook Live broadcast at the school.
Alexis Kryssing, an intern at Queens University, oversaw the Facebook Live feed and social media viewer interaction during an experimental broadcast at the school.
Alexis Kryssing, an intern at Queens University, oversaw the Facebook Live feed and viewer interaction during an experimental broadcast at the school.
(L-R) Alexis Kryssing, Andrew Au and Zach Cantanzareti monitored various phases of an experimental Facebook Live broadcast at Queens University.
An ephemeral studio was set up in a meeting room for the host, Bruce Clark, to guide the discussion between (L-R) Patrick Graham, Ph.D, Kevin Dick, economic development director for the City of Charlotte, Clark and James Mitchell, a member of the Charlotte City Council on Wednesday, Mar.15, 2017.
Andrew Au, director of Community programs at Queens University, produced an experimental Facebook Live broadcast at the school. After the broadcast had finished Au exclaimed, "That was intense. That was crazy".
