As temperatures plummet, 2,000 without power in Gaston County

About 2,000 Duke Energy customers in southern Gaston County could remain without power overnight after a tractor-trailer wreck, and are urged to seek shelter with family or friends whose homes still have electricity.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet into the low 20s overnight, and power isn’t expected to be restored until sometime in the morning, Gaston County Manager Earl Mathers said.
“If you have relatives or friends in the affected area, it may be advisable to check on them and make provisions as necessary,” Mathers said. “This applies to the elderly and those with young children, in particular.”
Information regarding possible shelter options will be forthcoming from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, he said.
The tractor-trailer wreck broke a pole and electrical equipment at Beaty Road and Maplecrest Road, south of Cramerton, Duke Energy said.
Crews switched customers to other circuits, and about 1,000 had power restored. “No definite estimated time for restoration of the remaining approximately 2,000 customers; however, it could be into the morning hours,” the company said in a statement.
“Crews are on site and will work as quickly and safely as possible to replace and repair the broken pole and equipment and re-energize the services to bring customers back on,” Duke Energy said.
Customers should call Duke Energy’s toll-free customer service number at 1-800-777-9898 for updates.
