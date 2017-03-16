The NCAA of Men’s Hotness? That’s one way to look at March Madness

How hot are the men of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?
You probably hadn’t thought about it, but Aol.com did, leading to an unscientific research project into which of the ball players are model material.
“We rounded up some of the most attractive college men's basketball players...so that you can keep an eye out for them while watching,” explained AOL.com writer Kelsey Weekman, noting she “looked at every single face of every man who will play in the NCAA tournament and determined the hottest.”
Sneer of you will, but the nation’s obsession with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is expected to cost businesses about $4 billion dollars in lost productivity.
The obvious question is how many guys from the Carolinas are on the Aol.com list.
We found four: Marcus Bryan of UNC Wilmington, Joel Berry of the University of North Carolina, Tommy Corchiani of South Carolina; and Mitchell Wilbekin of Wake Forest.
The entire list is apparently not in any order of “hotness,” making it tough to figure out who is the hottest of the hotties.
If all this sounds rather silly to you, keep in mind it has become a trend on the internet to slice and dice athletes based on their skills, looks, paychecks, sense of style, dating habits, and even their arrest records.
When the Carolina Panthers were in the Super Bowl, Web sites like Hollywoodlife.com dissected the Panthers and the Denver Broncos to find the “hottest hunks.”
Among the Panthers they singled out was kicker Graham Gano, who the site called “man candy” and capable of “making you melt.”
Think about that the next time he’s kicking.
i looked at every single face of every man who will play in the NCAA tournament and determined the 30 hottest. https://t.co/4YzA8G638L— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) March 14, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments