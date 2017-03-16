Caged dog found dead in Rock Hill from exposure, police say

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags Pause

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

0:56 Rea Road Hotel site controversy

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid