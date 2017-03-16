An arsonist has taken a liking to downtown Mooresville, police believe

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags Pause

1:46 NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:42 New Panthers WR Charles Johnson on Panthers DE Charles Johnson

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts