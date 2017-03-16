An arsonist has taken a liking to downtown Mooresville, police believe

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and the Mooresville Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find whoever is intentionally setting fires in the middle of town, reports the Mooresville Tribune.
The first fire was set on Feb. 14, in the 200 block of East Statesville Avenue, and a storage building that was located behind a residence was destroyed, says the Tribune. A second incident occurred on Mar. 3, behind Isy Bell’s Café on North Main Street, it was reported.
It has been determined that neither was an accident, officials told the Tribune.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 704-660-7108, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 704-658-9056.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
