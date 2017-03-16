Teen posed with rifle, posted message ‘don’t come to school tomorrow,’ officials say

An Iredell County student who posted his photo on social media holding a gun with warning for students to avoid school the next day has been charged with making a false report of mass violence.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Jared Neil Mecimore, 18, of Seven Springs Loop in Statesville, on Wednesday. His bond was set at $10,000 bond, officials said.
Investigators say the department was notified about a social media photograph that was being circulated throughout the North Iredell community. The photo depicted a student of North Iredell High School holding a rifle, and a quote stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Deputies say they located Mecimore and determined the incident was a false threat.
Iredell County School System officials were informed of the investigation and the arrest, officials said.
“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats involving our youth and schools very seriously, and take a stern stance against these threats, idle or not,” said a statement from Sheriff Darren Campbell of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
