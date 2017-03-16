Here’s why crews are ripping trees and shrubs out of Charlotte’s beloved Green

In the end, The Green got too green.
On Thursday, landscaping crew began ripping out the trees, shrubs and foliage from the uptown pocket park with the literary bent between South Tryon and College streets.
The problem: location, location, location.
The park rests on a underground parking garage, with 4 feet of soil at its deepest point, said Steve Deluca, who was directing the crew from DeSignia landscaping that was handling the removal work. That provided too shallow a foundation for the park’s oaks and cherry trees, some of which had grown to 40 feet in the 15-some years since The Green opened.
Deluca, whose company has managed the plants and trees in the park since the park was first planted, said it felt bittersweet to be tearing them out after all these years. A wood chipper parked along College street finished the job.
But Charlotte is a town where The Old signs up knowing it will one day make way for The New. Deluca says the replanting starts next week. The fresh arrivals will include four limited-growth magnolias for each corner of the park. A variety of other smaller-sized plants will be added.
None is expected to grow too tall or too deep.
