$67,000 meant for NC animal shelter went for booze, online dating, pay-per-view

A State Auditor report found an N.C. animal shelter director spent more than $67,000 on 2,200 questionable expenses ranging from online dating services to capri pants from WalMart and WWE pay-per-view.
State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative report Thursday for the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter. The report did not name the director, a woman who no longer works at the shelter.
The audit also said the former director excluded more than $44,000 in cash receipts from bank deposits. The audit stated its findings were referred to the local district attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.
The audit cited questionable expenses from 2,243 purchases on the shelter’s credit card over a 2 1/2 year period. The card had been issued with a $500 limit to purchase medicine for the shelter.
Questionable purchases cited by the report included:
▪ $15,617 at convenience stores, including cigars, alcohol, candy and dairy products.
▪ $8,496 at Walmart, including baby back ribs, baby supplies and an Easy Bake Oven.
▪ $950 in entertainment expenses including the pay-per-view event and online dating as well as Xbox Live and Netflix services.
▪ $3,200 in daycare costs.
▪ And a total of $558 for four deposits to inmate prison accounts.
The nonprofit shelter accepts all stray and owner-surrendered animals for county residents, and received $210,000 in county funding last year.
The report recommended that the humane society’s board provide adequate oversight of shelter operations, seek reimbursement from the former director for personal or unnecessary credit card purchases and attempt to recover the missing cash.
Carteret County is about 300 miles east of Charlotte
