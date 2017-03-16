No trauma on child found dead on Burke County porch, autopsy shows

An autopsy performed Thursday on a 3-year-old found dead on a Burke County porch revealed no signs of trauma, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to a home on Hopewell Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, after a driver reported seeing a child on the front porch.
Sheriff’s detectives are “trying to determine how the child got outside, how long the child had been outside and what the actual cause of death is,” Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Toxicology and other tests could take about two weeks, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
