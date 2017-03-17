CMPD: Man confesses to deadly double stabbing in north Charlotte

A man is in custody after confessing to fatally stabbing two people in the 4500 block of Biesterfield Drive in north Charlotte early Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Police say they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. from someone who said a man had been stabbed and was knocking on at his front door.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman inside the home dead from apparent stab wounds.
A man was in the driveway, also suffering from stab wounds. Medic took him to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police say.
Around 1:08 a.m., CMPD says a man called from the Exxon Station on Glenwood Drive and said he had just killed two people. Officers located the man and took him into custody.
According to police, the incident appears to be domestic. A child was inside of the home when the incident happened.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
