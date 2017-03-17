Pregnant mother of 4 from Guatemala gets extension in her fight to stay legally in NC

An undocumented immigrant who is seven months pregnant was spared immediate deportation this week by federal officials in Charlotte, so her case could get closer study, reports the Spanish language newspaper Que Pasa Mi Gente.
Lilian Janeth Cordona-Perez, a native of Guatemala, was seeking an extension of her stay in the United States when she met with officials at the Charlotte office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She lives in Angier.
The extension was granted so ICE can study her case, which involves a flight from domestic violence, reported Que Pasa Mi Gente.
Cordona-Perez, 34, has four children and works two jobs, according to the Fayetteville Observer. She has lived in the North Carolina for 20 years, and has pending approval of a visa, it was reported. She entered the country illegally at age 15 to be with her parents and escape violence in Guatemala, said the Fayetteville Observer.
Cordona-Perez reportedly received a letter from Homeland Security telling her she had to appear Thursday for the deportation hearing in Charlotte, with her bags packed and an airline ticket to demonstrate that she would be ready to leave the country within 30 days, her attorney told the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments