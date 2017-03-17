Massive water park under construction near Outer Banks

Construction is nearly done on what will be one of the country’s largest water parks, a $46 million facility on the Outer Banks.
H2OBX Waterpark sprawls across 80 acres in Powells Point, three miles north of the Currituck Bridge that connects to the northern Banks. It will open by summer.
Developers say visitors will be able to slip down more than 30 water slides and other attractions, including floating down an “adventure river” and standing under a 1,000-gallon bucket splash. The park will offer two wave pools.
The park will create more than 200 full-time and seasonal jobs, developers say.
Developers hope the thousands of tourists who flock to Outer Banks beaches will spend a day to visit the park on the mainland.
The water park could attract hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses, Tameron Kugler of Currituck County's tourism department told the Virginian-Pilot. Four golf courses and two public parks in the area will benefit from the added traffic, she said.
“We think it will be a great boon for the county,” Kugler told the newspaper. “Getting people back over the bridge is a big thing.”
