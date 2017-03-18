It’s easy being green at the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day parade

Saturday morning’s rain ended in time for the kick-off of the 21st annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade in uptown.
The popular two-hour parade featured flags, floats, bands and, pipe band music and even a man blowing bubbles to excitable children.
Produced by the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade Foundation, Inc., the parade is open to bands, musical groups, neighborhood associations, schools, alumni groups, cheerleading and drill teams, international organizations, police, fire, elected officials and businesses.
Basically, anyone who wants to be Irish for a day could join in, or join the green-clad throngs on the sideline.
The parade started at N. Tryon and Ninth streets, headed south to Third Street, then went down Third Street to Caldwell Street.
