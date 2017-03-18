Local

March 18, 2017 2:19 PM

It’s easy being green at the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Adam Bell and Diedra Laird

abell@charlotteobserver.com

Saturday morning’s rain ended in time for the kick-off of the 21st annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade in uptown.

The popular two-hour parade featured flags, floats, bands and, pipe band music and even a man blowing bubbles to excitable children.

Produced by the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade Foundation, Inc., the parade is open to bands, musical groups, neighborhood associations, schools, alumni groups, cheerleading and drill teams, international organizations, police, fire, elected officials and businesses.

Basically, anyone who wants to be Irish for a day could join in, or join the green-clad throngs on the sideline.

The parade started at N. Tryon and Ninth streets, headed south to Third Street, then went down Third Street to Caldwell Street.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos