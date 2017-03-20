The Oinker food truck helps to feed homeless

Duke Energy engineer Jason Handley on microgrid research in Mount Holly.
Addie Russell captured cell phone video of a fatal police shooting on Albemarle Rd. Jan. 26, 2017.
Actress Candice Bergen visited Capitol boutique to hand-paint clients' bags as part of her new business, Bergen Bags. The proceeds from the paintings all go to charity.
Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded.
A PETA "zebra"—wearing little more than bodypaint—was in downtown Charlotte on Tuesday, the day of UniverSoul Circus' opening-night performance.
Area farmers fear that a predicted freeze will damage and may even doom crops like peaches. Sam Hall, of The Bush-N-Vine, of York, S.C. prays that his crop will survive.
Early morning snow in South Charlotte. Video by Davie
March snowfall dusts Charlotte on Sunday morning. DAVID T. FOSTER III/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
Snow was still coming down at 9am Sunday. Video by John D. Simmons
Snow is falling in Charlotte Sunday morning in the Freedom Park area and there is some accumulation on grass and trees. Video by Diedra Laird