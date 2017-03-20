New leader takes over Thompson’s mission to help Charlotte’s most vulnerable children

Charlotte based Thompson (formerly known as Thompson Child and Family Focus) has picked veteran child advocate Will Jones as its new president and CEO.
Jones, who starts March 29, led child welfare, juvenile justice and behavioral health services programs in multiple states, including oversight of child protective services in seven Florida counties.
Thompson served more than 12,000 children and families last year with programs focused on behavioral treatment and developmental education.
“We got to know him well during the extensive interview process and loved his philosophy, dedication to children and passion for innovation,” said Andrea Chomakos, chair of the Thompson board of trustees.
With more than 23 years of human services experience – 15 of those in executive-level leadership – Jones is an expert in the kinds of services Thompson offers, Thompson officials said.
From 2012 to 2015, he was chief operating officer at Eckerd Youth Alternatives, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit child and family service organizations.
As a member of the executive leadership team of the Clearwater, Fla., organization, he helped generate substantial national growth in direct service work and consulting. Eckerd had an annual budget of $185 million, and Jones oversaw more than 40 programs in 11 states, including North Carolina.
Most recently, Jones has been a senior child well-being industry consultant at SAS in Charlotte, where he led the work in building a national child well-being practice for the 14,000-employee company based in Cary, N.C. Jones became the in-house subject matter expert on child welfare & juvenile justice for the largest privately owned software company in the world.
Jones, a Florida native, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from University of Central Florida.
Thompson is a premier provider of clinical and prevention services for children and families across Mecklenburg County. The Charlotte, N.C.-based, nationally accredited nonprofit agency changes the lives of at-risk children and families through therapy, education and low student-to-teacher ratio care.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments