Boy reportedly finds gun in restroom of trampoline park in University City area

A boy found a loaded gun inside a bathroom of the Defy Gravity trampoline park in the University City area Sunday evening, reports Charlotte TV station WSOC.
The boy never touched the gun, but told his parent immediately, WSOC reported. A staff member overheard them, approached them, then blocked off the bathroom, it was reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not say how the weapon came to be in the restroom but did say the owner of the gun called, looking for the weapon, WSOC reported. The case remained under investigation, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments