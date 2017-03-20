Charlotte police identify officer involved in fatal shooting of Ukrainian immigrant

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials have identified the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of a Ukrainian immigrant earlier this month.
Officer was placed on paid Administrative Leave. He has been employed with the CMPD since April 17, 2002, and is currently assigned to the Metro Division.
The man killed in the incident was identified as Iaroslav Mosiiuk, who migrated to the U.S. from the Ukraine.
This is an ongoing investigation, as further information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. . The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
