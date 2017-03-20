CMPD Animal Care and Control constructs kitten nursery

Hopes to save more lives with the repurposed facility
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Local

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and[ to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings else where," Mulvaney said.

Local

Go bald or go home

Fitzgerald's Irish Pub in uptown Charlotte hosted a charity head shave for the St. Baldrick's foundation to raise money for children's cancer research. They raised more than $11,000 surpassing their goal of $7,500.

Local

Will peaches be the pits?

Area farmers fear that a predicted freeze will damage and may even doom crops like peaches. Sam Hall, of The Bush-N-Vine, of York, S.C. prays that his crop will survive.

Editor's Choice Videos