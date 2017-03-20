14 puppies rescued from sub-freezing cold

A Mooresville rescue group saved 14 puppies from freezing to death on an elderly man’s porch in the back woods of Alexander County last week.
Volunteers with Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue - Mooresville learned of the puppies when they went to get a 12-week-old puppy named Lola from her temporary home, so she could be adopted.
The volunteers learned Lola had come from a rural area where an elderly man had two litters of puppies from 5 to 12 weeks old.
Puppies from the litters were running loose at will. They slept on a back porch in sub-freezing conditions with only a few blankets and a warming light, according to the rescue group.
The elderly man welcomed the group’s help in finding them new homes, the group said Monday.
Two Long Trails volunteers, Pamela Carter and Courtney Lanktree, and a junior volunteer loaded a vehicle with crates and drove to get the puppies. Some had to be tracked down in the woods, but all were eventually found and loaded up for the trip back to the Charlotte area.
Some went to immediate foster families and some were taken to another partner rescue organization, Buffalo Cares Animal Rescue.
Getting the puppies to new homes in the Charlotte region took all day. Volunteers called it the great “Puppy Shuffle,” and the puppies settled right in at their new homes. One was so excited to have her own dog bed that she immediately curled up, went to sleep and was soon snoring.
