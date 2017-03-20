Builder selected for $37 million downtown Kannapolis venue

The company that built the ballparks of the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and several other major league baseball teams has been selected to construct the $37 million sports and entertainment venue planned for downtown Kannapolis. The Kannapolis Intimidators minor league team will anchor the venue.
Kannapolis City Council recently approved Barton Malow as the company to build the venue, which will serve as centerpiece of a revitalized downtown.
Barton Malow has built Minute Maid Park in Houston, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, PNC Park in Pittsburgh and SunTrust Park in Atlanta. All total, the company has worked with 11 minor league teams, seven major league teams and eight spring training ballparks.
The Kannapolis facility is expected to open for the start of the 2020 baseball season with up to 5,800 seats, eight suites and 8,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space. The venue will be on the site of the former K-Town Furniture.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments