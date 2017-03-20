Public garden veteran to head Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Patrick Larkin, a 20-year public garden veteran, has been named executive director of Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont effective May 15.
Larkin comes from Cheekwood in Nashville, Tenn., where he has been senior vice president of gardens since 2013. Cheekwood has a national reputation as one of the finest examples of an American Country Place-era estate. Its 55 acres include a Japanese garden, a mile-long woodland sculpture trail and the Nationally Accredited Collection of Dogwood.
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden worked with executive nonprofit search firm Kittleman & Associates, which conducted a national search.
“We are delighted to have Patrick step into the role of executive director and join a team of talented and dedicated staff, and deeply committed members, volunteers and donors,” D. Harding Stowe, chair of Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s board of directors, said in announcing Larkin’s selection on Monday. “He is a strong leader who is wonderfully suited to guide the Garden in pursuit of Daniel Stowe’s ambitious vision.”
In 1991, Daniel Stowe, a retired textile executive, reserved about 400 acres of prime rolling meadows and lakefront woodlands on which to develop a world-class botanical garden. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden now includes 13 gardens, including Lost Hollow Kimbrell Children’s Garden, an orchid conservatory, Levine Education Pavilion and nature trails.
“Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s natural beauty and thoughtful development over the years speaks to the board and staff members’ dedication to Daniel Stowe’s vision for the institution,” Larkin said in a statement. “I am honored and excited to be selected to work with the community to achieve the bold goals outlined in the strategic plan to guide the Garden to a higher level of excellence.”
