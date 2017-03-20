2 killed in head-on crash in Iredell County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Iredell County on Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Weathers Creek Road and Ostwalt Amity Road in Troutman. Officials confirmed two people were killed but provided no further details.
The victims’ names have not been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3 helicopter, it appeared a car and a pickup truck hit each other head-on. Both vehicles could be seen in the road as crews closed the road around the scene.
Police have not said what led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer
Comments