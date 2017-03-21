Escaped drug trafficker recaptured at a Charlotte supermarket late Monday

A convicted drug trafficker who left his work-release job Monday at Ruth’s Salads in Charlotte was recaptured later that evening, officials say.
Brian Sweeting, 44, was caught about 8:15 p.m. by officers from Gaston Correctional Center and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
He was located at a Harvey’s Supermarket on Ashley Road in west Charlotte, and taken into custody without incident. Sweeting will be returned to the prison system at Caldwell Correctional Center and placed in restrictive housing.
Sweeting was a minimum-custody inmate assigned to Gaston Correctional Center in Gastonia, said Keith Acree, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
He walked off the job on Monday afternoon.
Sweeting is serving six years for drug trafficking and possession of stolen goods and was due for release in June 2018.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments