March 21, 2017 8:35 AM

I-77 northbound slowed in southern York County due to overturned truck

By Mark Price

An overturned truck on Interstate 77 northbound in southern York County has traffic at a crawl, troopers said at 9 a.m.

The accident happened about 7 a.m. mile marker 73 mile, which is south of Rock Hill near S.C. 901.

Trooper Gary Miller posted on Twitter that officers are investigating a commercial vehicle collision and delays are expected. Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible, Miller posted.

The truck is now in the median and traffic is flowing again, said Chuck Haynes, York County emergency management director.

