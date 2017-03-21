Indian Trail Councilwoman resigns weeks after being charged with assaulting daughter

The Indian Trail councilwoman who was charged last month with assaulting her daughter has resigned her role on the Indian Trail Town Council effective immediately.
Town officials sent out a statement Tuesday that Indian Trail Councilwoman Amy Stanton was resigning.
Stanton, who was elected in November 2015, said she is taking a new job that will make it impossible for her to continue fulfilling her council duties.
The Indian Trail Town Council will meet Tuesday, March 28, to begin the process of filling Stanton's seat.
Stanton was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with simple assault after a fight with her daughter, reported Observer news partner WBTV.
Union County sheriff’s deputies made the arrested in her home at 11:42 a.m., after her daughter called to report the assault, according to WBTV. Deputies found Stanton’s daughter, Jacklyn Stanton Chapman, at a neighbor’s house. Chapman, 22, also was charged with simple assault, it was reported.
Both women suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
“I make this decision with a heavy heart, because I have cherished my time representing the people of Indian Trail,” Stanton said in a statement released Tuesday morning.
“But this is the right decision for my family and I at this time. I want to thank the people of Indian Trail for entrusting me as their voice on Council, and to thank the Town staff for all they do every day for our residents. I also wish to thank my fellow council members, and wish them the best in moving Indian Trail forward into the future."
