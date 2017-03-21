What’s to blame for possible flight delays at Charlotte’s airport?

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning of possible flight delays at Charlotte’s airport on Tuesday night, as a cold front is expected to move into the region with showers and thunderstorms.
Storms also could delay flights at Atlanta’s airport and others in the Southeast, the FAA said.
The best chance for thunderstorms in Charlotte is between 8 p.m. and midnight, said Jeff Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. A few of the thunderstorms “could be severe,” the Weather Service said in an online forecast discussion posted at 2:23 p.m.
The temperature at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to drop from a high of 86 on Tuesday afternoon to a low of 54 by early Wednesday, according to the latest NWS forecast.
Highs are forecast to reach only 64 Wednesday, 52 Thursday and 64 Friday, before bouncing up to 73 Saturday, 74 Sunday and 75 Monday.
After Tuesday night, thunderstorms should move from our area, with none in the rest of the Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.
