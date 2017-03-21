Registered sex offender sentenced to 50 years on child pornography charge

A Monroe man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday for child pornography related charges.
According to documents, Brady Beck Jr., 40, created child pornography of a 3-year-old victim on his cellphone around June 2014, and shared the material through email with another person in November 2014. Law enforcement became aware of the transfer of the material, and a search warrant showed Beck possessed multiple images of children being sexually abused, ranging in ages from infants to a 15-year-old.
Beck is a registered sex offender following a 2004 conviction for second-degree rape of a 10-year-old girl.
He pleaded guilty to possessing and transmitting the child pornography in December, and is currently in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS
