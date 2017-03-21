Franklin Graham knocks school that told teen to tolerate undressing with transgender student

Evangelist Franklin Graham lashed out on Twitter Tuesday afternoon at a Pennsylvania school that told a teen to “tolerate” undressing in front of a “girl” and to make it as “natural” as possible.
“More gender absurdity!” Graham tweeted.
Pennsylvania news outlets reported the case involves a transgender student who was born a girl but identifies as a boy.
The male teenager who encountered the transgender student in a locker room contends in a federal lawsuit that the Boyertown Area School District shamed him and violated his personal privacy rights.
According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the teen says he was standing in his underwear in a locker room at Boyertown Area High School last fall getting ready to change for a physical education class.
“He suddenly realized there was a member of the opposite sex changing with him in the locker room, who was at the time, wearing nothing but shorts and a bra,” the lawsuit says.
The teen and several of his classmates reported the encounter to an assistant principal, according to the lawsuit. The assistant principal “indicated that the legality was up in the air but that students who mentally identify themselves with the opposite sex could choose the locker room and bathroom to use, and physical sex did not matter,” the lawsuit says.
When the teenager asked the assistant principal if there was anything that could be done to protect him, the assistant principal told him to ‘tolerate’ it and to make it as ‘natural’ as he possibly can,” according to the lawsuit.
“The District’s directive was that he must change with students of the opposite sex, and make it as natural as possible, and that anything less would be intolerant and bullying against students who profess a gender identity with the opposite sex,” the lawsuit says.
“The anxiety, embarrassment, and stress he feels as a direct result of Defendants’ practice and actions has caused him to refrain from using restrooms as much as possible, stress about when and if he can use a given restroom without running into persons of the opposite sex, and opting to hold his bladder rather than using the school’s restroom,” the lawsuit says.
“This has caused an ever-present distraction throughout the school day, including during class instructional time. Failing to timely void urine has direct and adverse physiological effects, and the Defendants’ policy inhibits Joel Doe from timely voiding.”
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against the school district’s policy allowing and compensatory damages for the boy.
Graham often jumps into the fray on such matters. Graham, who heads the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has made headlines with his tough talk about Muslims, LGBTQ persons and former President Barack Obama. In a recent interview with the Observer, he invoked Jesus’ harsh words about the Pharisees to defend his own judgmental tone.
