Elementary school asks for help from parents after 90 children take ill with flu

A message was sent to parents of children at a Lincoln County elementary school after a large number of students reportedly fell ill.
Audrey Benton, Principal of Iron Station Elementary School, sent the message to parents Tuesday.
"Hello, this is Mrs. Benton, calling from Iron Station Elementary School, asking for parents help in combating the cold and flu season at our school. Today alone, including students that went home early, we had over 90 absences. This is the most that I can remember us having," the statement read.
Benton continued, "We have had a number of confirmed cases of the flu and other illnesses and we ask that you please adhere to our policy of students being fever free, without medication, for 24 hours before returning to school. We are continuously disinfecting our classrooms and common areas but need your help to avoid the continuation of spreading these germs by keeping students home if they have a fever. With your assistance we can get all of our students healthy and back to school in a timely manner."
The district has not released any further details.
Comments