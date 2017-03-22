Tim Tebow in Hickory and Kannapolis? Yep, and he’d like it if you’d come see him

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments Pause

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross