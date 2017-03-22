Tim Tebow in Hickory and Kannapolis? Yep, and he’d like it if you’d come see him

Rejoice, Tim Tebow fans. News that the Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is now playing for the Mets’ Class A franchise in Columbia means he’ll face local teams like the Hickory Crawdads and Kannapolis Intimidators on their home turf.
He’ll be in Hickory April 27-30 and in Kannapolis July 22-25.
Tickets for the Hickory game on sale at http://www.milb.com/schedule/index.jsp?sid=t448
He officially joins Columbia’s team, The Fireflies, the first week in April when they open play a four-game series with Augusta in the South Atlantic League.
The team is expecting Tebow to be a big draw both home and away, which means crowds will be good at those Hickory and Kannapolis games.
"Tebow's story is so compelling - from the BCS National Championships and the NFL playoffs to reinventing himself as a professional baseball player," said said a statement from Fireflies President John Katz.
"His humility, faith and unwavering commitment to better himself will bring a new dynamic to our clubhouse. Having a player that has achieved his level of success on two big stages will ultimately pay huge dividends for our players as they pursue their dreams of playing for the New York Mets."
Barring anything unforeseen, Tebow will wear his number 15 jersey when he steps on the field for the Fireflies, officials said.
Coincidentally, there could well be drama at any game where Tebow plays.
It was reported last week that a Colorado woman claiming to be in a relationship with Tebow was charged with trespassing, after going to the New York Mets' Florida spring training facility twice last month and looking for the former Denver Broncos quarterback.
A Port St. Lucie police report says 36-year-old Michelle Marie Thompson was arrested at First Data Field on Feb. 28, two days after being issued a trespass warning.
New York Mets staff members reported Thompson to the police the evening of Feb. 26, saying she had been hanging around all day and asking about Tebow.
