100 things every Charlottean needed to know. How many still matter?

Editor’s note: In 1987, former staff writer Lew Powell compiled this list of 100 terms, names, places and dates ‘every Charlottean needs to know.’
Today? Well, not so much. As Lew now observes: “In some parts of the world, not much changes in 30 years, but we don’t live in one...”
Check it out:
1. Crackers manufactured by Charlotte’s Lance Inc.
2. Newspaper published (1942-68) by Harry Golden.
3. Tune composed by Charlottean Arthur Smith and used in movie “Deliverance.”
4. Visitor George Washington’s assessment of Charlotte.
5. Country music and comedy group; became regionally famous on WBT.
6. Radical group barred from Billy Graham Day, 1971 celebration at Coliseum attended by President Nixon.
7. Peninsula adjoining Iredell County and separated from rest of Mecklenburg County by Lake Norman.
8. Black social and political hub on Beatties Ford Road.
9. Suit resulting in landmark Charlotte-Mecklenburg school desegregation plan.
10. Entrepreneur and developer of Carowinds.
11. National Wrestling Alliance tag teams.
12. Section of Elizabeth neighborhood near Stanley Drug Store.
13. Stripper at old C’est Bon Club on Central Avenue; later known as baseball’s “Kissing Bandit.”
14. Acclaimed novel begun by Carson McCullers in Charlotte in late 1930s.
15. Charlotte Observer society columnist.
16. Classic 1941 sociological study by Charlotte News editorial writer W.J. Cash.
17. Hardback literary magazine (1964-70) published by Charleen Swansea.
18. Regional American Basketball Association franchise; played in Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte (1969-74).
19. Sign-off of Dave Campo, former TV spokesman for Town and Country Ford.
20. Rare, black-spotted granite once quarried locally.
21. 1983 Burt Reynolds movie filmed in Charlotte.
22. Charlotte folk singer.
23. Carolinas’ first enclosed shopping center; now Outlet Square.
24. Designer of Myers Park.
25. FDR’s 1936 address dedicating Memorial Stadium.
26. “Babe Ruth of stock car racing” (Sports Illustrated) and cofounder of Charlotte Motor Speedway.
27. Best-selling World War II memoir by Charlotte News columnist Marion Hargrove.
28. Charlotte-born “Jackie Robinson of golf.”
29. “Any word that doesn’t appear in the dictionary but should, “ as invented by Charlotte comedian Rich Hall.
30. Founders of Bojangles’ chicken-and-biscuits chain (1977).
31. Predecessor of Johnson C. Smith University.
32. Newfoundland dog sentenced to death for biting people, rescued and surreptitiously freed by Charlotte animal advocate Claire Allan; killed on S.C. highway (1984).
33. Charlotte’s predominant street-side tree.
34. City’s only art-film house before closing in 1981.
35. One of Charlotte’s four “sister cities.”
36. Black men convicted of 1968 firebombing of white-owned stable.
37. Members of Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.
38. Controversial early ’80s artwork; removed from grounds of St. Mary’s Chapel by vote of city council.
39. Public-works project considered by city council in 1968.
40. WSOC-TV teen dance show of 1960s, hosted by Jimmy Kilgo.
41. Early slogan of Chamber of Commerce.
42. Charlotte artists.
43. Charlotte-based hot-dog chain that folded in 1978.
44. Chairmen of Charlotte’s two largest banking firms (NCNB and First Union).
45. Charlotte heart surgeon, archaeologist and photographer.
46. WBTV cowboy Fred Kirby’s horse.
47. Charlotte lawyers.
48. Seasonal bane of Myers Park homeowners.
49. Sculptor of Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Marshall Park.
50. Elizabeth Avenue shop specializing in old phonograph records.
51. Charlotte suffragist and ERA advocate (1892-1984).
52. English-born architect of Latta Arcade, Court Arcade, Ivey’s.
53. Drug and alcohol treatment centers.
54. British commander Lord Cornwallis’s description of Charlotte (1780).
55. Rival country-music FM radio stations.
56. Playwright, journalist and author (”Hornets’ Nest: The Story of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County”).
57. Dog belonging to used-car dealer Jim (”We’re dealin’!”) Samson.
58. Music director, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
59. UNCC historians and authors.
60. Anti-pornography group led by the Rev. Joseph Chambers.
61. Anti-nuclear activist.
62. Movies of Charlotte-reared actor Randolph Scott.
63. Historic black-owned building at Brevard and 3rd streets (renovated in 1982).
64. Characters in Kudzu, comic strip drawn by former Observer cartoonist Doug Marlette.
65. Evangelist who converted Astor Art Theatre into First Church of the Last Chance (1984-85).
66. Products of Radiator Specialty Co. in Charlotte.
67. Nickname of Charlotte streetcars (after SPUCO, or Southern Public Utilities Co.)
68. Works of Charlotte-born artist Romare Bearden.
69. Black weekly newspaper.
70. No. 1 hit record of Charlotte-based Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs (1960).
71. Past and present major-league baseball players from Charlotte.
72. Charlotte World War I Army camp with population of 60,000.
73. Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fired in 1976.
74. South College Street feed, seed and hardware store converted to offices in 1986.
75. Charlotte nightclubs.
76. Coach of UNCC’s Final Four basketball team (1977).
77. Members of Mecklenburg County legislative delegation.
78. Southeast Charlotte’s most prominent postwar (1950) apartment complex.
79. Chamber of Commerce chief executive (1921-48).
80. Bantamweight champion, International Boxing Federation.
81. Charlotte Observer series that won 1981 Pulitzer Prize for public service.
82. Hall of Fame pro bowler from Charlotte.
83. Now-defunct Charlotte hotels.
84. Nationally syndicated comic strip drawn by Charlottean Jim Scancarelli.
85. Nationally syndicated Celtic music show hosted by WFAE’s Fiona Ritchie.
86. Charlottean whose last-minute pass reception won 1981 NFC title game for San Francisco 49ers.
87. Once-popular uptown Charlotte movie houses.
88. Comment on uptown Charlotte by visiting architect Robert A.M. Stern.
89. Members of Charlotte City Council.
90. Longtime WBT morning announcer.
91. Henry Boggan’s nighttime call-in show on WBT.
92. Father and son NASCAR drivers.
93. Forecast for Charlotte by magazine publisher D.H. Hill in late 1860s.
94. Announcer for National Wrestling Alliance.
95. Charlotte poets.
96. Major highways that pass through Charlotte.
97. Predecessor of UNCC.
98. Black Second Ward neighborhood razed by urban renewal.
99. Date of signing of purported Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.
100. Charlotte barbecue houses.
Answers
Scoring:
If you can identify 90 items, you merit the coveted Medal of Civic Savvy (with willow-oak-leaf cluster).
At 80 you still qualify as culturally literate.
At 70 you’re showing some serious areas of weakness.
At 60 - been out of town a lot lately?
1. Nekots, Nip-Chees and Toastchees.
2. Carolina Israelite.
3. “Dueling Banjos.”
4. “A trifling place.”
5. Briarhoppers.
6. Red Hornet Mayday Tribe.
7. Meck Neck.
8. Excelsior Club.
9. Swann vs. Board of Education.
10. Pat Hall.
11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Midnight Express, Road Warriors.
12. Stanleeville.
13. Morganna.
14. “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.”
15. Grace Hamrick.
16. “The Mind of the South.”
17. Red Clay Reader.
18. Carolina Cougars.
19. “Pick up the phone, give us a call.”
20. Leopardite.
21. “Stroker Ace.”
22. Si Kahn.
23. Charlottetown Mall.
24. John Nolen.
25. “Green Pastures” speech.
26. Curtis Turner.
27. “See Here, Private Hargrove.”
28. Charlie Sifford.
29. Sniglet.
30. Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas.
31. Biddle Institute.
32. Samson.
33. Willow oak.
34. Visulite.
35. Krefeld, West Germany.
36. Charlotte 3.
37. George Battle, Don Austin and Sharon Bynum.
38. “Pole sculpture.”
39. Sugar Creek Canal.
40. “Kilgo’s Kanteen.”
41. “Watch Charlotte Grow.”
42. Paul Harcharik, Kathleen Jardine and Mary Todd Shaw.
43. Weiner King.
44. Hugh McColl Jr. and Edward Crutchfield Jr.
45. Francis Robicsek.
46. Calico.
47. Allen Bailey, James Ferguson II and Clarence “Ace” Walker.
48. Blackbirds.
49. Selma Burke.
50. Wax Museum.
51. Gladys Tillett.
52. William Peeps.
53. Randolph Clinic, Open House and Charlotte Treatment Center.
54. “The hornets’ nest of America.”
55. WSOC and WLVK.
56. LeGette Blythe.
57. Spot.
58. Leo Driehuys.
59. Paul Escott and David Goldfield.
60. Concerned Charlotteans.
61. Jess Riley.
62. “Santa Fe, “ “The Tall T” and “Ride the High Country.”
63. MIC Building.
64. Doris, Maurice and Uncle Dub.
65. John 3:16 Cook.
66. Gunk, Solder Seal and Liquid Wrench.
67. Spookos.
68. “Carolina Shout, “ “Southern Limited” and “Sunset-Moonrise with Maudell Sleet.”
69. Charlotte Post.
70. “Stay.”
71. Tommy Helms, Dickie Noles and Bryan Little.
72. Camp Greene.
73. Rolland Jones.
74. Query-Spivey-McGee.
75. Jonathan’s, Palomino and Double Door.
76. Lee Rose.
77. Jo Graham Foster, Harry Grimmer and Jim Richardson.
78. Selwyn Village.
79. Clarence “Booster” Kuester.
80. Kelvin Seabrooks.
81. “Brown Lung: A Case of Deadly Neglect.”
82. George Pappas.
83. Central, Buford, Selwyn, Stonewall and Mecklenburg.
84. “Gasoline Alley.”
85. “The Thistle and Shamrock.”
86. Dwight Clark.
87. Broadway, Imperial and Carolina.
88. “The ugliest collection of third-rate buildings in America.”
89. Richard Vinroot, Ron Leeper and Minette Trosch.
90. Grady Cole.
91. “Hello, Henry.”
92. Buck and Buddy Baker.
93. “London of the South.”
94. Tony Schiavone.
95. Jean Morgan, Chuck Sullivan and Julie Suk.
96. 16, 21, 27, 49, 74.
97. Charlotte College.
98. Brooklyn.
99. May 20, 1775.
100. Old Hickory, Old Original and Rogers.
Mark Washburn: 704-358-5007, @WashburnChObs
Comments