Which NC city is one of nation’s Top 10 ‘fattest’? National study picks a winner

A ranking of America’s “fattest cities” has placed Winston-Salem in the Top 10 (at No. 9).
WalletHub did the study, comparing data among the 100 most populated U.S. metro areas across the United States.
It put the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia in a cluster at No. 33. Greensboro-High Point was slightly fatter at No. 28.
Worth noting is that South Carolina had three cities in the Top 20: Columbia (No. 11); Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin (No. 12); and Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach (No. 16).
Charleston was also in the list at No. 37.
To check out WalletHub’s study, visit 2017's Fattest Cities in America.
Top 20 Fattest Cities in America
1
Jackson, MS
11
Columbia, SC
2
Memphis, TN
12
Greenville, SC
3
Little Rock, AR
13
Birmingham, AL
4
McAllen, TX
14
San Antonio, TX
5
Shreveport, LA
15
Louisville, KY
6
Chattanooga, TN
16
Myrtle Beach, SC
7
Mobile, AL
17
Houston, TX
8
Lafayette, LA
18
Oklahoma City, OK
9
Winston-Salem, NC
19
Augusta, GA
10
Knoxville, TN
20
Baton Rouge, LA
